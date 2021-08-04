BTS Members Talk About Releasing English Songs

Following the phenomenal success of “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” the members of BTS are anxious to release more English-language songs.

“It’s interesting to see results from trying out these new things,” J-Hope said – via a translator – in an interview with TIME. “I started to take more interest, my English improved and it’s actually fun.”

V agreed. “It wasn’t an easy process, but the results were good.”

RM, the only member who is fluent in English, responded to criticism by some fans about the move towards releasing English singles. “I don’t think it’s bad,” he said. “In general, with language, topic, there’s no borders, boundaries or limits.

“We want to transcend everything, even ourselves. Language doesn’t matter that much to us like in the past.”

BTS currently has two songs in the Top 10 of the U.S. singles chart. “Butter” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the ninth week and “Permission to Dance” is at No. 9. Both tracks were co-written by Alberta native Jenna Andrews.