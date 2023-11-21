'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' Docuseries Is Coming To Disney+ In December

Disney+ has announced an eight-part docuseries about the history of BTS.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will hit the streaming platform on December 20 with the first two episodes, which will then be followed every Wednesday with two more new episodes.

According to a press release, the series will offer "never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, and take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band’s 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever."

The series will cover everything from "before their start to beyond their solo projects and ahead to their anticipated reunion in 2025" and also shine a spotlight on "highly personal moments from their past, including how they felt about meeting each other for the first time; their initial contract renewal process; the difficulties of isolating during COVID; as well as other more lighthearted moments including j-hope’s surprise birthday party and Jung Kook’s high school graduation ceremony."

This is just the latest entry in the partnership between Korean entertainment giants Hybe and Disney+, which has previously produced the specials BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, SUGA: Road to D-DAY, j-hope IN THE BOX, and IN THE SOOP : Friendcation.

See a teaser trailer below.