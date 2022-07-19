BTS Named Ambassadors For South Korea's World Expo Bid

The members of BTS on Tuesday were appointed ambassadors for Busan, Korea’s bid for the 2030 World Expo.

“We are honoured to be appointed,” RM said, in a statement. "BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

“We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

BTS announced last month they are taking a break to focus on solo projects. The pop stars then said they have scheduled a concert in October to hype the World Expo bid.

Busan, the second largest city in South Korea, is up against Rome (Italy), Odesa (Ukraine) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). The host city will be selected next year.

“We believe that BTS will take the most pivotal role during the process,” said South Korean prime minister Han Duk-soo, in a statement. “With support from BTS and our people, we will be able to achieve our goal.”

Canada has hosted two Expos – in Montreal in 1967 and Vancouver in 1986.