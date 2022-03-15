BTS, Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At Grammys

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are among the acts performing at this year’s Grammy Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

Also taking the stage will be Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Jack Harlow. More performers will be announce in the days to come.

BTS, who appeared virtually on last year’s broadcast, have only one nomination – for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for "Butter").

Rodrigo, who is making her Grammy debut, is up for Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“Drivers License”) and Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour).

The 64th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

The show was scheduled to take place Jan. 31 in Los Angeles but got bumped due to COVID-19.

It is the first time the Grammys have been held in Vegas – they have been staged in either L.A. or New York City since 1974 and, before that, in these cities as well as Chicago and Nashville.

Nominations for this year's Grammys were announced in November.