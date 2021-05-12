BTS Performing 'Butter' On BBMAs

As if we needed another reason to tune in to the Billboard Music Awards later this month, BTS has announced they will perform their new single “Butter” on the show.

The K-pop group’s latest English-language track drops on May 21, just two days before the BBMAs.

BTS is up for four awards this year: Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song (for “Dynamite”). The group already has five BBMAs.

This will be the fourth year in a row BTS has performed on the BBMAs. They delivered “Fake Love” in 2018, “Boy With Luv” ft. Halsey in 2019, and “Dynamite” in 2020.

The Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Nick Jonas, air May 23 on CTV. Drake will be recognized as Artist of the Decade and P!nk will receive the Icon Award. Check out all the finalists here.

