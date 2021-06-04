BTS Releases 2 More 'Butter' Remixes

BTS is spreading more “Butter” with the release of two new remixes.

The K-pop group has debuted a guitar-driven “Cooler” remix – along with a video that shows them performing the song in a gymnasium – and R&B-tinged “Sweeter” remix.

Last week, BTS shared the “Hotter” remix of their second English-language single, which dropped on May 21. “Butter” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke several records.

Check out the "Cooler" remix below: