BTS Replaces Itself At No. 1 On U.S. Singles Chart For 2nd Week

BTS has replaced itself on the U.S. singles chart for the second consecutive week.

“Butter” jumped from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, swapping positions with “Permission To Dance.”

It is the eighth week “Butter” has been No. 1, putting it in a tie with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” for the biggest song of the year so far.

BTS is the first act ever to replace itself at No. 1 in two consecutive weeks.

Last week, it was the first act to replace itself at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Canada’s Drake in 2018, when “In My Feelings” took over from “Nice for What” after eight weeks.

Both “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” were co-written by Alberta native Jenna Andrews.

The Hot 100 is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay.