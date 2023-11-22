BTS' RM, Jimin, V & Jung Kook Begin Korean Military Enlistment Process

The remaining members of K-pop group BTS have officially initiated the South Korean military enlistment process.

According to a post by the group's label BIGHIT MUSIC, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are all "preparing to fulfill their military service duties." Updates will follow "in due course."

The label also added, "We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists."

This comes just months after Suga began fulfilling his his mandatory military service as a social service agent. The other two members, Jin and J-Hope, have previously finished their 18 months of service.

The full statement reads:

We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process.



The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course.



We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists.



All able-bodied men between the age of 18 to 35 are required by law in South Korea to complete 18 - 21 months of military service. Although exceptions have been made for athletes and both traditional and classical musicians, K-pop artists do not fall under exemption.