BTS's Jin 'Shocked' At Cost Of His Designs

BTS fans who think $127 is too much to pay for a pair of pyjamas are in good company.

In a social media post on Monday, Jin admitted the prices of his items in the Artist-Made Collection by BTS were surprisingly high.

“I did ask them to use a nice material for the pyjamas,” he wrote in a Weverse post, according to several translations, “but even I was shocked at the price.”

The merchandise from BTS label HYBE launched with two styles of pyjamas as well as $73 pillows. Items from each of the other six members will debut in the coming weeks.