BTS Singer Suga Gives To Children's Cancer Centre

Suga of BTS marked his 28th birthday on Tuesday by donating about $110,000 to help children living with cancer.

According to reports, the South Korean singer gave the money to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital in his native Daegu.

“I wanted to help the children, who cannot receive proper treatment because of financial hardship, and see them become healthy and bright,” Suga said, in a release.

Paying it forward on their birthdays has become a tradition for the member of BTS.

Last year, Suga made a similar donation ahead of his birthday to COVID-19 relief efforts in South Korea. He donated to nursery schools and a paediatric cancer foundation in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Suga’s group mate J-Hope donated roughly $172,000 to ChildFund Korea on his 27th birthday last month.