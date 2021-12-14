BTS Singer V Sets 2 Records For Instagram Followers

BTS singer V set new records last week for hitting milestones on Instagram.

The 25-year-old and his group mates launched their own Instagram accounts on Dec. 6.

According to Guinness World Records, V reached 1 million followers in just 43 minutes, beating Taeil Moon of K-pop group NCT, who did it in one hour and 45 minutes earlier this year. In 2019, Jennifer Aniston earned a Guinness World Record for hitting 1 million followers 5 hours and 16 minutes after launching her account.

V also set a record for reaching 10 million followers in the shortest time – only 4 hours and 52 minutes.

The pop star currently has more than 25 million followers on Instagram.