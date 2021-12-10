BTS Singer V Teases Solo Track

BTS member V has given fans a significant preview of what sounds like a previously unheard solo track.

In a series of Instagram Stories on his recently-launched account, the 25-year-old is seen driving a red Mustang convertible in Hawaii while mouthing the words of an all-English language track.

“Travel with me / Don’t you wanna get away / Don’t you wanna run away / I can take you to anywhere,” sings V.

“I wanna show you what happiness is and show all my colours to you / Just tell me you love me then I could give everything and that will be the best part of me.”

Each of the eight clips shows a single letter to spell out “I Love You.”

V has released several solo track, including 2019’s “Scenery” and last year’s “Sweet Night” for the soundtrack of a South Korean TV show..