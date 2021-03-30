BTS Speaks Out About Anti-Asian Violence

BTS is speaking out about violence against Asians.

“We recalls moments when we faced discrimination as Asians,” the K-Pop group said in a statement on Twitter. “We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look.”

BTS added: “We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence … What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians.”

Attacks on Asians in the U.S. and Canada have increased during the pandemic, which originated in China. Former U.S. president Donald Trump fueled hate by regularly referring to COVID-19 as “the China virus.”

The statement from BTS ended with a declaration that the group stands against racial discrimination and condemns violence.

“You, I and we all have the right to be respected,” it said. “We will stand together.”

Earlier this month, a trading card depicting the members of BTS with injured faces was pulled from a set inspired by the Grammy Awards following complaints of insensitivity.