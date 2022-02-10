BTS Stars In New Samsung Campaign

Samsung on Wednesday debuted “Galaxy For The Planet,” its latest partnership with BTS.

The K-pop superstars are hyping a line of devices made with “repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets.”

In a video released by Samsung, each member of BTS holds up cards with words that spell out messages like “the oceans are drowning in plastic” and “marine animals are suffering.” At the end, they stand together with cards that spell out: “Let’s work together for a better future.”

The video is backed by “Over The Horizon,” a new ringtone produced by Suga.

Check out the video below: