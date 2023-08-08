BTS' Suga To Begin His Military Service

Suga has become the third member of BTS to fulfil mandatory enlistment for the South Korean military.

While members Jimin, Jung Kook and V are all currently pursuing solo careers as BTS takes a break, the 30-year-old Suga will complete his military training. He follows in the footsteps of his bandmates Jin and J-Hope, who previously served their 18 months.

All able-bodied men between the age of 18 to 35 are required by law in South Korea to complete 18 - 21 months of military service. Although exceptions have been made for athletes and both traditional and classical musicians, K-pop artists do not fall under exemption.

BTS' label BIGHIT MUSIC posted a message on socials confirming Suga's enlistment:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

We will inform you of further updates in due course.

We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.

Thank you.