BTS Suits, Rings Among Music Memorabilia Up For Auction

Designer suits and jewelry worn by members of BTS on this year’s Grammys broadcast are among the items up for grabs at a charity auction.

Custom-made Louis Vuitton suits worn by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook in their pre-taped performance of “Dynamite” are expected to fetch at least $30,000 (all figures U.S.) at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

Three rings worn by j-hope are estimated to sell for at least $2,000, according to Julien’s Auctions.

The auction also features Katy Perry’s 2010 Grammys outfit and the dress Dolly Parton wore at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year gala.

A pink 7-inch “Watermelon Sugar” record is signed by Harry Styles, who wrote: “All my love to you. Treat people with kindness.”

Fans can also bid on memorabilia from music stars like Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Gene Simmons, Lionel Richie and Canada’s deadmau5.

All the items will be on display at Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills from Jan. 24 to 28, ahead of the auction on Jan. 30.