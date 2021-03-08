BTS To Continue 'Love Myself' Campaign

BTS has announced it will continue its Love Myself campaign with UNICEF to end violence and neglect and empower children.

The K-pop group and its management company Big Hit Entertainment pledged another $1 million (all figures U.S.) to the initiative, which it launched in 2017.

“We are extremely moved and thankful that our Love Myself campaign, which began with small steps, is now being elevated to an even bigger partnership,” RM said, in a release. “We also strived to “Love Myself” ourselves, and I think we as a team and as individuals grew as well.”

Jimin added: “I thought we were doing this for people around us, but I realized as time passed that many changes also happened within myself.”

UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore explained, in a release, that children and young people are among the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through their music and messages,” she said, BTS has said to their global audience, ‘You are not alone. This is a difficult time for all of us. And together, with love and kindness, we will get through it.’”

According to UNICEF, the Love Myself campaign has raised nearly $3 million globally.