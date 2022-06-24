BTS To Perform In Support Of World Expo Bid

The members of BTS are taking a hiatus from their hiatus to perform live in support of the city of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

On Friday, the K-pop group was named ambassadors for the bid, a role that includes doing a concert on an unspecified date and sharing promotional videos on social media.

The news comes only 10 days after BTS announced they are taking a break to focus on solo projects. (A rep for BTS later insisted “they are not on hiatus” – even though “hiatus” is a synonym for “break.”

Busan, the second biggest city in South Korea, is counting on the global appeal of BTS to win over the voting members of the Bureau International des Expositions. The city is up against Rome (Italy), Odessa (Ukraine) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

“The group’s support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up our efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan,” said Park Jiwon, CEO of BTS Management company HYBE, said in a statement.