BTS Tops U.S. Chart With 'Butter'

For the third time in nine months, BTS has the No. 1 song in the U.S.

“Butter” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, which is based on sales, streams and radio airplay.

The K-pop group’s first English-language single, “Dynamite,” was No. 1 for three weeks last September and its single “Life Goes On” held the top spot for a week in December. BTS was also featured on “Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, which topped the chart for a week last October.

Olivia Rodrigo, whose Sour is the No. 1 album in the U.S., holds the No. 2 spot on the U.S. singles chart with “Good 4 U” and the No. 3 spot with “Deja Vu.” Rodrigo’s “Traitor” is at No. 9, making her the first artist to have three songs from a debut album in the Top 10 at the same time.