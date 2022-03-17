BTS' V Promises Solo Mixtape Is Coming

BTS member V on Wednesday promised fans his solo mixtape will be out by the end of this year.

On the Weverse app, the 26-year-old singer responded to a fan who asked about the status of the project.

“I’ll release it within the year,” V replied, according to a translation.

V has been teasing the project since 2020. Last year, he gave Rolling Stone an update on the mixtape. “I originally thought of releasing it last year. But it turned out to be more harder and more complex than I imagined that it would be," he said. "So then I thought I would release it early this year. But again, it turned out to be a bit more tough than I thought it would be! So now I’m looking at the end of this year."

Last month, in a BTS trailer, V revealed there will be 13 tracks on his mixtape. On Weverse on Wednesday, fans wondered if any of the songs he has teased on social media over the past few months will be included.

“All the songs I uploaded are not going on the mixtape,” he replied. “I deleted them after uploading it. I apologize in advance, I don’t even remember.”

Asked specifically about the song he previewed on Instagram in December, V claimed it too had been deleted.

“Since this is recent.. should I look for it in the trash? I wish I hadn’t emptied it,” he joked. “[I] just hate my thumb.”