BTS Will Stream Upcoming Concerts

BTS said Tuesday that fans all over the world will be able to watch its return to the stage next month.

The K-pop group’s Permission to Dance On Stage concerts on March 10 and 13 at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul will be streamed online and its March 12th show will be available for “live-viewing” in movie theatres.

Details will be announced in the coming days.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have not performed concerts in front of a live audience in their native South Korea since 2019. BTS was forced to pull the plug on its Map of the Soul Tour, which included a stop in Toronto, due to the pandemic.

Late last year, BTS did a four-show run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In early December, Big Hit Music said the group was taking “an extended period of rest” to give “the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”

Since then, five of them have tested positive for COVID-19 and Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis.