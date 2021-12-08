BTS Wins Big At 2021 People's Choice Awards

The power of the ARMY was obvious at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, which were handed out on Tuesday.

BTS was voted The Group of 2021 and won both Song and Video for their hit “Butter”.

Justin Bieber, who had a leading 10 nominations, ended up winning only one. “Stay,” his track with The Kid LAROI, was voted The Collaboration Song of 2021.

Canadian artists Drake, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Tate McRae came up empty.

Olivia Rodrigo won a pair – New Artist and Album – while Adele was voted Female Artist. The People’s Choice for Social Star of 2021 was Britney Spears.

Check out the winners in music categories below:

The male artist of 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X * WINNER

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

The female artist of 2021

Adele * WINNER

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

The group of 2021

BTS * WINNER

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

The song of 2021

"Butter," BTS * WINNER

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"Easy On Me," Adele

"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Up," Cardi B

The album of 2021

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

Montero, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

The country artist of 2021

Blake Shelton * WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

The Latin artist of 2021

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny * WINNER

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

The new artist of 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The music video of 2021

"Butter," BTS * WINNER

"Easy On Me," Adele

"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

"Location," Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"My Universe," Coldplay X BTS

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay," The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

The collaboration song of 2021

"Best Friend," Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber * WINNER

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

"You Right," Doja Cat, The Weeknd