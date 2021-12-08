BTS Wins Big At 2021 People's Choice Awards
The power of the ARMY was obvious at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, which were handed out on Tuesday.
BTS was voted The Group of 2021 and won both Song and Video for their hit “Butter”.
Justin Bieber, who had a leading 10 nominations, ended up winning only one. “Stay,” his track with The Kid LAROI, was voted The Collaboration Song of 2021.
Canadian artists Drake, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Tate McRae came up empty.
Olivia Rodrigo won a pair – New Artist and Album – while Adele was voted Female Artist. The People’s Choice for Social Star of 2021 was Britney Spears.
Check out the winners in music categories below:
The male artist of 2021
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X * WINNER
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
The female artist of 2021
Adele * WINNER
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
The group of 2021
BTS * WINNER
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
The song of 2021
"Butter," BTS * WINNER
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"Easy On Me," Adele
"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
"Up," Cardi B
The album of 2021
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
Montero, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
The country artist of 2021
Blake Shelton * WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
The Latin artist of 2021
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny * WINNER
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
The new artist of 2021
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
The music video of 2021
"Butter," BTS * WINNER
"Easy On Me," Adele
"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
"Location," Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"My Universe," Coldplay X BTS
"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay," The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
The collaboration song of 2021
"Best Friend," Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber * WINNER
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
"You Right," Doja Cat, The Weeknd
