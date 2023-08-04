Buffy Sainte-Marie Retires From Performing Live

Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced that she is retiring from live performances.

The Canadian music icon issued a statement announcing the decision was made due to factors such as travel-induced health concerns and performance-inhibiting physical challenges.

"I have made the difficult decision to pull out of all scheduled performances in the foreseeable future," she said on social media. "Arthritic hands and a recent shoulder injury have made it no longer possible to perform to my standards."

The 82-year-old singer-songwriter has previously shared the idea of stepping away from the stage, after complications due to COVID-19 and being stranded after airline delays and cancellations.

Last year Sainte-Marie told the Canadian Press, "I'm not saying that I'm never going to perform again. It's not like: `She's going to retire.' I'm not in the business world. I've retired many times without ever calling it retirement. I'm just going to hang it up."

Sainte-Marie was scheduled to perform at the Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival on August 12, but her performance has now been cancelled. The City of Burnaby has announced that indie folksters Fleet Foxes will now take her spot. "We, along with all of her fans, wish her all the best for her health," the city said in a statement.

"Sincere regrets to all my fans and family, my band and the support teams that make it all possible."