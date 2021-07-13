'Butter' Tops U.S. Singles Chart For 7th Week

“Butter,” the second English-language hit from BTS, tops the U.S. singles chart for the seventh consecutive week.

"We can’t believe this is really happening to us," read a tweet on the group's account. "Thank you SO MUCH."

It is the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a group since Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men had a 16-week run with “One Sweet Day” in 1995.

The track was co-written by Calgary native Jenna Andrews.

Among those celebrating the success of “Butter” is the American Butter Institute. Spokesperson Alan Bjerga told Billboard: “It obviously doesn’t hurt to have your product associated with the top band’s song of the summer … to have arguably the biggest band on the globe giving a thumbs-up in song can’t be anything but good.”

The Hot 100 is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streaming and radio airplay. The chart dated July 17 was published on Tuesday.

“Butter” is No. 11 on this week’s Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart, where Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” is in the top spot for its second week.