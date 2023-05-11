California Roll Eliminated From 'The Masked Singer'

After performing songs by stars like Lady Gaga, Radiohead and Kelly Clarkson, California Roll was eliminated from competition on Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer.

The five sushi bites turned out to be Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Mitch Grassi and Kirstin Maldonado of a cappella group Pentatonix.

"People know us for our a capella harmonies but to do it and rearrange stuff with instruments... we just thought this was a really fun oppportunity to do something we've never done before," Olusola explained.

Hoying added: "Our strategy was just to be as creative as possible and take a song and totally flip it so you hear it in a way that you've never heard it before. And then sing in perfect harmony, I guess."

On the episode, California Roll performed “Breakaway,” the song co-written by Canada’s Avril Lavigne that was a big hit for Kelly Clarkson, and faced off in the Battle Royale round with “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars.

Earlier in the competition, the group covered “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga, “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Ellipse of the Heart” and the Radiohead classic “Creep.”

The judges had guessed that California Roll was cast members of various musicals, including In the Heights, The Lion King, Spring Awakening and Hamilton. Nicole Scherzinger suggested they were the cast of Pitch Perfect and Ken Jeong thought maybe they were cast members from High School Musical or members of Miami Sound Machine.

In the end, it was Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg who guessed correctly.