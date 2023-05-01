Calvin Harris Claims Lewis Capaldi Lost Their Collab

Calvin Harris has suggested that his collaboration with fellow Scottish artist Lewis Capaldi may never be heard.

“We made a tune together two years ago and then something happened to it,” Harris is quoted as telling the UK's Mirror. “He put it on his laptop and then lost it or something.”

It’s almost certain Harris is joking since it’s unlikely Capaldi had the only copy of the track.

Harris and Capaldi are currently battling on the UK Official Singles Chart. “Miracle” by Harris and Ellie Goulding reclaimed the No. 1 spot last week from Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best,” which knocked “Miracle” from the top a week earlier.

“He’s a great lad and even though we’re not best friends or anything like that, it’s always nice to see a Scottish lad doing well,” Harris said.

On the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, “Wish You The Best” debuted at No. 55, easily beating “Miracle, which was at No. 73 in its sixth week on the chart.