Cam Anthony Wins Season 20 Of 'The Voice'

Cam Anthony, a 19-year-old from Philadelphia, was crowned winner of Season 20 of The Voice on Tuesday.

It’s the eighth time a singer on coach Blake Shelton’s team has won.

Anthony’s victory came exactly three years after he won another competition series, Showtime at the Apollo.

On Monday’s episode of The Voice, Anthony performed Cynthia Erivo’s anthem “Stand Up” and put his spin on the Bon Jovi classic “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

He beat out finalists Kenzie Wheeler, Jordan Matthew Young, Rachel Mac and Victor Solomon.

Anthony was joined by Shelton for a performance of “She Drives Me Crazy” by Fine Young Cannibals.

The Voice finale also included performances by Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani with Saweetie, Maroon 5, Kelsea Ballerini, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Snoop Dogg, Ben Platt and Thomas Rhett.

Winners of the U.S. version of the competition series, which debuted in 2011, have not gone on to become stars – something Shelton acknowledged this season when he told Anthony he “could be the first superstar that we launch off this show.”

Anthony sang in a church choir and went viral with a Bruno Mars cover at 11. He was signed to Dr. Dre’s label and released the singles “How Can I Forgive Ya” in 2016 and “Leave Your Troubles” in 2019. He has opened for Patti LaBelle, sang the U.S. national anthem at the White House and appeared on Ellen.