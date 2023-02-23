Camila Cabello Joins Cast Of 'Rob Peace'

Camila Cabello has been cast in Rob Peace, a feature film written and directed by actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Rob Peace is based upon Jeff Hobbs’ 2014 biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League.

Peace, portrayed by Jay Will, was a Yale graduate who worked as a cancer and infectious diseases researcher while earning thousands of dollars selling marijuana to students. He was found dead in a growhouse in 2011.

Cabello, 25, will play Peace’s Yale mate Naya. The film also stars Ejiofor and Mary J. Blige as Peace’s parents.

Cabello’s first big acting role was in the 2021 streaming movie Cinderella.