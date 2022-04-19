Camila Cabello Planned To Marry Harry Styles

Never mind Shawn Mendes – Camila Cabello had her sights set on Harry Styles.

Appearing in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Cabello revealed that she chose to audition for X Factor instead of The Voice because there was a greater chance of meeting One Direction.

“This is really embarrassing – and I can only say this because obviously that was like 10 years ago – but I literally was like, I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. Like, I will. I really believed that at the time,” she recalled.

“I didn’t think we were going to get married but I was like, ‘I’m going to audition for X Factor, we’re going to meet, I’m going to become a singer and we’ll probably fall in love.’ You know, it wasn’t, like, marriage, but I was like, ‘We’ll probably fall in love.’”

While hooked up to a polygraph, Cabello was asked if she has "slid romantically into any DMs" since she split from Mendes last year. "It's not as simple as a yes or no," she answered. "I'll say no, on a technicality."

After singing along to “Havana” with Corden, Cabello – who was born in Cuba – reflected on going to the U.S. “I just had my little diary and, I think probably, like, my Monsters Inc. doll and that was it,” she said.

Cabello also shared her thoughts on being part of Fifth Harmony (“I don’t miss splitting creative decisions five ways”) and sang along to her hits “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam” as well as the song “Liar” and her go-to karaoke track.

Watch the segment below: