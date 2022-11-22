Camila Cabello Pokes Fun At Viral 'Quismois' Clip

Camila Cabello has jumped on TikTok in response to the kerfuffle over how she pronounced “Christmas” in performances last year.

The pop star was called out this past weekend by TikTok user Ben Finer, who shared a clip of Cabello singing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” from the 2021 PBS special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season.

“Yes Camila, I too will be home for quismois,” he wrote.

Then, Finer posted a clip of Cabello performing the same holiday classic on Michael Bublé’s 2021 NBC special Christmas in the City.

In the comments and on social media, people are sharing their interpretations – including "Quiz Mice" and "Chris Moist" – as well as memes and remixes.

Proving she can laugh at herself, Cabello’s TikTok video is captioned “me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois)” and shows her practicing her phrasing. Check it out below: