Camila Cabello Reacts To Shawn Mendes Cover On 'The Voice'

A competitor on The Voice auditioned with a song that hit a little close to home for this season’s new coach Camila Cabello.

In an episode that aired Tuesday, Tanner Howe performed a cover of “Mercy,” the 2016 single by her ex Shawn Mendes.

Coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend turned their chairs around for the 29-year-old singer – but Cabello did not.

“I was like, is Shawn on stage right now?,” she told Howe. “The reason I didn’t turn around is I felt like you sounded a little bit too much like him. Obviously, he has an amazing voice, I love this song.”

Cabello urged Howe to “distinguish yourself.”

Cabello boasted that she knows Mendes “better than everybody in this room" and when Howe told her “I really respect Shawn as an artist and I see myself in that lane,” she replied: “I was in his lane deeply.”

Season 22 of The Voice airs on CTV2 (whose parent company owns this website).

Watch Howe's audition below: