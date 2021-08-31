Camila Cabello Reflects On 2015 Appearance With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has admitted she was “completely in love” with Shawn Mendes when the two denied they were an item on The Late Late Show with James Corden nearly six years ago.

Cabello and Mendes appeared on the show together in November 2015 to promote their single “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Mendes said Cabello rebuffed his advances – but Cabello insisted Mendes had never made a move.

At the time, Corden told the pair: “It sounds to me like you both might love each other.”

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show, Cabello and Corden reflected on the obvious chemistry.

“I remember he was like, ‘I like her. She’s the one who doesn’t like me,’ or something like that and at that time I was, like, completely in love with him and he was the one that I thought wasn’t in love with me back,” she said. “I was remember being like, ‘What the… What the…

“I remember backstage after our interview I was like, ‘Why did you say that ‘cause you know that I like you.’ It was so stupid. We were like, 16, 17. Look at us now.”

Last week, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cabello denied she is engaged to Mendes.