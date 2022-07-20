Camila Cabello Reveals She Has COVID-19

Camila Cabello shared the news this week that she has COVID-19 – but she’s clearly not letting it get her down.

The 25-year-old singer posted a video on TikTok in which she frolics in bed to the tune of “Watagatapitusberry” by SENSATO ft. Black Jonas Point. Cabello is seen holding up a bag of Halls lozenges, a package of vapor rub and bottles of cough syrup and DayQuil.

She captioned the clip: “I got the rona.”

In the comments, fans approve of Cabello's energy levels. "Love how you do not let it bring you down lol," wrote one. Another quipped: "I think you got a false positive sis." One fan noted the pop star's store-brand vapor rub and cough syrup. "This is how i know you’re a true latina cause aint nobody paying extra for name brand medicines."

Cabello also shared the video in an Instagram Story and wrote: “If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f–kin noise.”

Late last month, Cabello made her debut as a coach on The Voice during five days of taping the “Blind Auditions” episodes. Season 22 premieres Sept. 19.