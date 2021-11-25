Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Hits 1 Billion Views

The video for “Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube on Wednesday.

The video, directed by Dave Meyers, premiered on the platform in Oct. 24, 2017.

In April 2000, the video for “Señorita,” Cabello’s collaboration with Shawn Mendes, hit the 1 billion milestone. It is currently at 1.3 billion.

Videos for “Worth It” and “Work From Home” by Cabello’s former group Fifth Harmony have garnered 2 billion and 2.5 billion views respectively.

Earlier this week, Rihanna’s 2011 track with Calvin Harris, “We Found Love,” hit 1 billion views on YouTube. With seven videos to top 1 billion, Rihanna is reportedly the female artist with the most videos to reach the 10-figure mark.