Camila Cabello's New Single Fizzles On U.S. Chart

Camila Cabello’s first new music since her 2019 album Romance has failed to crack the Top 40 in the U.S.

“Don’t Go Yet” debuted at a disappointing No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is based on sales, streaming and radio airplay.

Debuting higher on the chart last week were songs by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow (No. 2), Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood (No. 15) and The Kid LAROI ft. Polo G & Stunna Gambino (No. 41).

“Don’t Go Yet” is the first taste of Cabello’s third studio album, Familia. A release date has not been announced.

Cabello has never had a No. 1 solo hit. Her biggest single was “Never Be The Same,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. “Shameless” and “Liar,” the lead singles from Romance, only managed to get to No. 60 and No. 52 respectively.

Cabello’s collaboration with Shawn Mendes, 2019’s “Señorita,” went to No. 1, as did 2017’s “Havana” ft. Young Thug. “Bad Things,” her track with Machine Gun Kelly, peaked at No. 4.