Camila Cabello Slams 'Very Rude' Soccer Fans

Camila Cabello said soccer fans were “very rude” for not giving her their full attention during her performance at the 2022 Champions League Final in Paris.

“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance,” Cabello wrote in a tweet she later deleted. “Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.

“Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!”

Cabello performed a medley of her hits “Señorita,” “Havana," Bam Bam” and "Don't Go Yet" to kick off the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Twitter user @Binanceo schooled Cabello. “Just so you know. European sport fans are passionate. Many fans live for their clubs, [it’s] their lifestyle. [It’s] not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesn’t belong in Europe. [Its] all about atmosphere fans make.”

Watch Cabello's performance below: