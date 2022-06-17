Camila Cabello Stroll Sparks Romance Rumours

Camila Cabello was spotted out Wednesday night in Los Angeles with a guy who’s tall, dark and handsome – but not her ex, Shawn Mendes.

In photos published by Page Six, the 25-year-old pop star is seen strolling with Austin Kevitch, the 30-year-old founder and CEO of dating app Lox Club.

“The pair’s rumoured romance appears to be somewhat new since there was no sighting of any PDA between them throughout the night,” wrote Eileen Reslin.

Kevitch may have met Cabello through English actor Nicholas Galitzine, who starred as Prince Robert opposite Cabello in last year’s Cinderella. In December 2019, Kevitch shared an Instagram Story congratulating Galitzine on landing the role and “making Lexi, Laura, Geoffrey, grandma Yaya, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY ME a proud family for raising such a charming little make-believe prince!!!”

Cabello and Mendes announced their split last November after about two years together. He has since released break-up singles “It’ll Be Okay” and “When You’re Gone” and is currently prepping for a tour that brings him to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto in July and Montreal in August.