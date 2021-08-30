iHeartRadio

Camila Cabello Takes Part In 'Crosswalk The Musical' Segment

Camila Cabello got back into a Cinderella dress last week to have a ball in the intersection outside CBS Studios in Los Angeles.

The pop star and her Cinderella co-stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel took part in the taping of a Crosswalk the Musical segment for an upcoming episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden has previously aired crosswalk segments with stars like Harry Styles, Will Smith, Hugh Jackman and Zendaya.

In a clip shot by a motorist that went viral over the weekend, Cabello is seen singing along to Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud” as Porter dances beside her. At one point, she sings in front of the driver’s open window.

The video got plenty of reactions on social media – mostly about Corden, who is dressed as a mouse and thrusting his hips at the motorist. (Corden is a producer of Cinderella, in which he plays a mouse.)

“Imagine being late to work because James Corden had to do hip thrusts at you in a rat costume,” read one tweet. (The performances, in fact, do not cause delays because they are shot while cars are stopped at a red light.)

Someone opined: “We need to stop messing around and have another lockdown. the risk is simply too high of getting caught in a james corden flash mob.”

One person boasted about not having pressed “play” on the clip, “thus ensuring my entrance to heaven” – and another declared that “seeing James Corden in a rat costume one more time will be the start of my villain origin story.”

Check out some of the reactions to the intersection flash mob:

