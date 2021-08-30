Camila Cabello Takes Part In 'Crosswalk The Musical' Segment

Camila Cabello got back into a Cinderella dress last week to have a ball in the intersection outside CBS Studios in Los Angeles.

The pop star and her Cinderella co-stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel took part in the taping of a Crosswalk the Musical segment for an upcoming episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden has previously aired crosswalk segments with stars like Harry Styles, Will Smith, Hugh Jackman and Zendaya.

In a clip shot by a motorist that went viral over the weekend, Cabello is seen singing along to Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud” as Porter dances beside her. At one point, she sings in front of the driver’s open window.

James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel stopped traffic in LA for a flash mob with a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” to promote #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/dxm8LIKVvi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2021

The video got plenty of reactions on social media – mostly about Corden, who is dressed as a mouse and thrusting his hips at the motorist. (Corden is a producer of Cinderella, in which he plays a mouse.)

“Imagine being late to work because James Corden had to do hip thrusts at you in a rat costume,” read one tweet. (The performances, in fact, do not cause delays because they are shot while cars are stopped at a red light.)

Someone opined: “We need to stop messing around and have another lockdown. the risk is simply too high of getting caught in a james corden flash mob.”

One person boasted about not having pressed “play” on the clip, “thus ensuring my entrance to heaven” – and another declared that “seeing James Corden in a rat costume one more time will be the start of my villain origin story.”

Check out some of the reactions to the intersection flash mob:

if james corden or camila cabello were dancing around my car pic.twitter.com/cX1flornRn — the littlest himbo (@josegrossie) August 28, 2021

me when james corden starts air humping in front of my car pic.twitter.com/TpFpKlkFLU — vic ! (@vhsangel) August 29, 2021

imagine having a terrible day and then on ur way home ur forced to watch camila cabello and james corden dance right in front of u..this would sent me over the edge pic.twitter.com/2OU6oDHgft — robert (@Robertvrse) August 28, 2021

Camila Cabello sang to us this is the peak of life pic.twitter.com/C4wOqsXaLi — Andy 🌚 (@feelLikeAndy) August 27, 2021

The driver seeing James Corden and Camila Cabello singing at on the road in front of them pic.twitter.com/LQK4MSsOwi — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) August 28, 2021

Stuck at an intersection while James Corden dances around your car pic.twitter.com/oB94DwHIN5 — Steve Agee (@steveagee) August 28, 2021

The year is 2021. You've just survived a global pandemic that has forever shaped the future of the human race. You drive home from your poorly paid job as you continue to question your existence. At the traffic lights James Corden is dressed as a mouse and dances at you. Why. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 28, 2021

I’d say “thank god it’s not James corden in a rat suit thrusting his crotch at me” https://t.co/3T9sTHK9J1 — Gene Park (@GenePark) August 29, 2021