Camila Cabello Talks About Split From Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello said last week her priorities shifted following her split from Shawn Mendes and her focus now is on her career.

“We both started so young,” she told Zane Lowe. “We’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career.”

Cabello and Mendes announced last November that they had broken up after two years of dating. In a joint statement at the time, the singers said: “Our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Last week, Cabello said “I f**king love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him.”

Her new single “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, opens with: "I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house / We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now, mmm / Couldn’t ever imagine even havin' doubts / But not everything works out, no.”

Cabello explained the song is about “the cycles of love, and life.”