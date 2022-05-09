Camila Cabello To Perform At UEFA Champions League Final

Camila Cabello has been chosen to headline the opening ceremony of this year’s UEFA Champions League Final.

The 25-year-old singer will perform at the Stade de France near Paris on May 28 ahead of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Although the press photo shown above might suggest otherwise, Cabello said in a release that she is “so excited” to take the stage.

“I intend on putting on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world,” she said. “I can’t wait!”

Cabello’s five-minute performance, described as "a breathtaking carnival-themed celebration, brought to life through a stunning display of costumes, dancers and musicians," will air in more than 200 markets around the world.

Last year’s UEFA Champions League Final opening ceremony show was shot over three days on a California soundstage with Marshmello and guests Selena Gomez and Khalid made to look like they were inside the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal.