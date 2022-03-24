Canada Goose Helps Jake Owen Hype New Song

A Canada goose made a well-timed cameo in a video Jake Owen posted on Instagram on Wednesday to hype his new single.

“I’ve got a song coming out on Friday and this is me doing the promo for it,” the country singer said, in a clip he recorded in Tennessee. “This is just me, about to go fishing.”

Owen was then interrupted by a squawk familiar to most Canadians. “That’s a goose, I believe from Canada,” he noted. “Flew all the way down here just to tell you guys about my new song on Friday.

“It’s called ‘Up There Down Here.’ He was up there and now he’s down here. He can’t get the words out of his goose brain.”

Singer-songwriter Hardy commented: “How much did you pay that goose.”

Owen, 40, hasn’t released an album since 2019’s Greetings from… Jake but dropped “Drunk on a Boat” and “Best Thing Since Backroads” last year and “Fishin’ On A River” last month. He also teamed up with Canada’s The Reflows on the new track “11 Beers.”