Canada Hits Music Streaming Milestone

Canadians have made history by listening to more than 2 billion audio streams in a single week.

According to MRC Data, the milestone was reached during the week of Nov. 5 to 11. It came three years after Canada hit 1 billion audio streams in a week.

Drake was the week’s most-streamed artist, followed by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West and Eminem. Among Canadian artists, Drake also lead the way, followed by The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé and The Tragically Hip.

Streaming on apps like iHeartRadio is the dominant form of music consumption in Canada and MRC Data predicts that next month the country will, for the first time, surpass 100 billion audio streams in a single year.