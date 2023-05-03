Canada's Alexander Ludwig Becomes 1st Time Dad

Canadian country singer and actor Alexander Ludwig shared news Tuesday that he is a first-time father.

The 30-year-old Vancouver native and his wife Lauren welcomed Leni James Ludwig on the morning of April 27.

Lauren wrote in an Instagram post that their daughter arrived four weeks early. “[Alexander] was in another state filming and made it back just in time,” she said. “A labor story for the books.”

The new parents were married in 2020.

Ludwig, who is best known for his role as Cato in The Hunger Games and as Bjorn Lothbrok in the TV series Vikings, released his debut album Highway 99 last summer. It is named for the B.C. highway that Ludwig’s family travelled to their cabin on Whistler Mountain, where he said he fell in love with country music.

Last year, Ludwig starred in the video for Nicki Minaj’s hit “Super Freaky Girl.”