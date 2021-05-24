Canada's Alexander Ludwig Releases Debut EP

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig is showcasing another talent on his self-titled debut EP.

“I’ve been drawn to country music since I was handed my first guitar at nine years old,” the 29-year-old Vancouver native said, in a release.

“So many other styles of music try to sell a dream or something you need to attain. But in country music, the dream is already here. You're living it. You don't need a big house or a bunch of cars; you can be happy with the blessings you already have in life.”

Ludwig, who is best known for playing Björn Ironside on Vikings and Cato in The Hunger Games, was inspired by country veterans like Alan Jackson and George Strait as well as artists like Kenny Chesney and Eric Church.

The five-song collection was produced by Nashville musicians Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy and includes “Summer Crazy,” which they wrote with Ludwig and Justin Wilson.

In 2019, Ludwig opened up about his decade-long battle with alcohol and called a stint in rehab as “the best decision I ever made.”

Promoting his new music, he said country music “helped get me through the tough times” and “always reminded me to take a breath and be grateful for how good things really are.”

Listen to "Summer Crazy" below: