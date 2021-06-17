Canada's Annie Murphy Reveals She Licked Chris Martin's Sweat

Canadian actress Annie Murphy has admitted she once ingested some of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s sweat.

Appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 34-year-old Schitt’s Creek star claimed: “I once licked Chris Martin’s sweat off my own hand.”

Murphy said she lurched forward from her third-row seat at Montreal’s Bell Centre to touch the singer’s hand when he came off stage.

“I didn’t plan it. It was just a voice in my head that said you need to do it,” she recalled. "And I did it.”

Murphy said her friends “looked at me with pride and disgust.”