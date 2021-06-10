Canada's Belly Sells 50% Of Rights To His Songs

Canadian rapper and songwriter Belly has sold half of the rights to his catalogue of songs, it was announced Thursday.

Kilometre Music Group, a Canadian music rights management company, and Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired 50% of the rights for an undisclosed sum.

“Belly is essentially a double threat as very few artist/songwriters have had the success that he has achieved over the course of his 15-year career,” said Kilometre Music Group executive Rodney Murphy, in a release. “From his edgy and poetic verses as a rapper to co-writing music’s biggest hits that are shaping the sound of popular music today, Belly will go down in history as one of Canada’s greatest songwriters.”

Most of Belly’s catalogue consists of songs by The Weeknd, including hits like “Earned It,” “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears.” He also co-wrote tracks for artists like Beyoncé and Nipsey Hussle.

“I am thrilled to officially partner with Kilometre, a company who has believed in my vision from the start and in whose leadership I have deep-rooted history and strong mutual trust,” said Belly, in a release.

Born Ahmad Balshe in Palestine, Belly was raised in Ottawa, where he played in bands before embracing hip-hop. He released his debut studio album The Revolution in 2007, which spawned the hit “Pressure” ft. Ginuwine.

His third studio album, See You Next Wednesday, is expected this year.

Only weeks ago, Belly announced his engagement to U.S. doctor Dina Rabadi.