Canada's Bob Rock Sells Stake In Songs He Produced

Canadian music producer Bob Rock has sold his stake in 43 songs to UK-based Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

“The breadth of Bob Rock’s enormous successes are almost impossible to match by any creator in the history of music,” read a statement from Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis, who was born in Quebec but grew up in Nova Scotia.

“Bob is very special and as a fellow Canadian, it is a pleasure to welcome him and his incredible productions to the Hipgnosis family.”

The deal includes Rock’s shares in the rights to music from Metallica – including hits like “Enter Sandman” and “Nothing Else Matters” – and Canada’s Michael Bublé.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I put my heart and soul into these recordings,” said Rock, a Winnipeg native, in a statement. “I know how much Merck loves music, so it was an easy deal to put together.”

Fellow Canadian Neil Young recently sold half the rights to his catalogue to Hipgnosis, which also acquired 145 songs by Shakira.