Canada's Caribou Replaces The Strokes At Barcelona Festival

Canadian artist Caribou has been promoted to headliner at a Barcelona music festival after The Strokes were forced to pull out.

“Due to an ongoing positive COVID-19 case in The Strokes, their Primavera Sound concert tomorrow night has been cancelled,” read a statement from the band on Thursday.

The Strokes were set to close out Friday night following a set by Beck. Caribou, who was scheduled to perform on a different stage earlier in the day, will take their spot.

Caribou, the alter ego of Ontario-born Daniel Snaith, and his band (which includes fellow Canadians Ryan Smith and Brad Weber as well as American drummer John Schmersal) have a busy summer on the festival circuit – including a set at Montreal’s Osheaga on July 30.

The Strokes, who are still scheduled to perform June 10 at Primavera Sound, had to cancel their May 28 appearance at the Boston Calling festival and a May 30th show in Chicago due to the positive COVID-19 test.