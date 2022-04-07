Canada's Carly Rae Jepsen Teases New Music

Ahead of her Coachella festival sets, Carly Rae Jepsen is teasing new music.

Billboards featuring the 36-year-old Canadian singer and the title Western Winds have been popping up in the U.S. with a phone number.

Fans who call the number hear this message: “Hello. You’ve reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline. Text me here to stay in the loop on all things: new music, tour, secrets that I haven’t even come up with yet. News… no, wait, there will be no news. Sorry. But there will be music for sure.”

On social media, Jepsen earlier this week shared a map of California (with an arrow pointing north to “Canada” and a heart) that was captioned “x marks the spot.” The “X” on the map is at “Reminding Me Love That It’s All Connected.”

Then, late Wednesday, Jepsen posted a new portrait of herself with the caption: “First bloom…”

Jepsen hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Dedicated Side B. She performs at Coachella on April 15 and 22 before doing sets at summer music festivals around the world. So far, there are no Canadian dates.