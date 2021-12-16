Canada's Connor Jessup Gushes About Adele Album

Could Connor Jessup be Adele’s biggest Canadian fan?

“I mean, I'm obsessed with the new Adele album right now,” the 27-year-old actor said in an interview with American Studies. “Obviously I've been blasting that on loop. But which functional homosexual isn’t?

“I mean, that's the current obsession, if I'm being completely honest.”

Jessup named “My Little Love” as his favourite track on 30.

“They're all great. ‘To Be Loved’ is obviously maybe the best song on the album. It's an overwhelming accomplishment, but 'My Little Love' really just…. I had a listening party with friends the other night when it came out and that one had me...I was f**king a mess,” Jessup shared. “I loved it musically and it felt so honest. The outro when the voice recordings of her talking about her loneliness, it really hit me and I really loved it. It also came at exactly the right place in the album, I thought. That's the one that I've listened to the most.”

Jessup said he couldn't help but think about Adele's son Angelo – whose voice is heard on "My Little Love" – while listening to the song for the first time.

"I had this image in my head when I was listening to her son, or him being older listening to it. Which for some reason struck me really emotionally, that this was something that he would experience,” he explained. “I don't know him. I don't know her. I don't have any connection to them as people, but just the idea of being 15 or 20 or 25, and being able to listen to that and have that sort of relationship with your mom.

"I don't know, it really moved me.”

The actor, who wrapped work on Season 3 of Locke & Key in Toronto in September, joked in an Instagram post about the American Studies feature.

“If u take one thing away from this interview," he wrote, "it’s that ‘my little love’ is a masterpiece.”